Tottenham v Wolves: Team news

Tottenham's Cristian Romero, who played every minute of the first two games of the season, is ruled out with a muscle injury sustained against Chelsea.

Summer signing Clement Lenglet is fit again, while Oliver Skipp has resumed training following a pre-season injury.

Wolves could give a debut to record signing Matheus Nunes following his move from Sporting Lisbon.

Joao Moutinho returned to training this week and could make his first appearance of the season.

Who would you select to replace Romero?

Would you play Nunes from the start?