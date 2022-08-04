George Cummins, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte hasn’t ruled out more incomings at Hotspur Way before the transfer window closes on Thursday, 1 September.

Tottenham have made six new signings and the Italian is pleased with this summer's work in the market.

"For sure we are trying to do things with common sense," he said.

"I know only this way but it's not simple.

"You have to try to not make mistakes, especially in the transfer window but I think we're doing good things."

When asked what made a successful season, the manager was in jovial mood.

"Why not winning the Champions League and the Premier League?" he joked.

"My experience tells me we're going in the right direction but at the same time I know the club needs another step before being competitive to the top teams in the Premier League and Europe.

"We are going in the right direction. We are improving and our target has to be to develop the situation and to increase our value on and off the pitch."