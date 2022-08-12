Reaney's artistic tribute
- Published
A mural paying tribute to Leeds' 1972 FA Cup winning side has been completed in the city.
Paul Reaney was on hand to lend a signature.
Skip twitter post
Leeds United legend Paul Reaney signs below his face which is part of a new mural at Elland Road, celebrating 50 years since the 1972 FA Cup triumph.— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) August 12, 2022
Hear more on tonight’s @BBCWYS from 6pm.
👉🏻 https://t.co/obtoYeg1fA#LUFC | #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/2ycNLj1Lg8
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post