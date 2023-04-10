Eric Cantona

Clubs: Leeds (1992-93), Man Utd (1992-93-1996-97)

Premier League record: 156 appearances, 70 goals, 56 assists

Having a arrived from Leeds at Manchester United halfway through the 1992-93 season in a shock move, Eric Cantona was to be the catalyst that propelled the Red Devils to domestic success.

The French striker helped United win the first league title in 26 years in his first season at the club and then inspired a league and cup double in the 1993-94 campaign.

United did the same the following season, with Cantona scoring a stunning volleyed winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

Cantona missed the second half of the 1994-95 season after being banned for kicking a fan following a red card against Crystal Palace but returned from that to once again help United to a league and cup double in 1995-96, a season in which he won the FWA Player of the Year award.