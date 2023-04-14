O'Neil confirmed that everybody that was fit for the previous match is available again. Marcos Senesi should return to the squad, while Hamed Traore is still unavailable.

On the news of Jordan Zemura leaving the club in the summer, he said: "Jordan will move on and play for another club next season. So, as always, my focus is on the group and making sure that everybody's ready for the weekend."

He added: "We've made a decision that it's best at this moment for Jordan to train with the under-21s. That will remain until it doesn't."

On Dango Ouattara, he said: "He's had a huge impact since his arrival - on the points tally, assists in games, setting up goals that have managed to get us points. It's a huge success to be so young and come into the league and get us the points he has done."

On opponents Tottenham, he said: "Tough ask. They have good home form. They've only lost against teams right up the top and dispatched of teams at down at the bottom."

He added: "It's a big test for the group but we're looking forward to it."

Following a recent pick up in form, he says he doesn't "feel any different" now to the tough spells they had and that "results don't change how I feel about the job".