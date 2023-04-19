Tottenham have won four of their past five Premier League at Newcastle United and last lost at St James' Park on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign (5-1).

Callum Wilson has been involved in eight goals in his past nine league starts for Newcastle, scoring six and assisting two. The Magpies have won 56% of their league games when Wilson has started this season (9/16 - one defeat) compared with 43% when he hasn't started (6/14 - three defeats).