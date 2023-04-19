Newcastle v Tottenham: Pick of the stats
- Published
Tottenham have won four of their past five Premier League at Newcastle United and last lost at St James' Park on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign (5-1).
Callum Wilson has been involved in eight goals in his past nine league starts for Newcastle, scoring six and assisting two. The Magpies have won 56% of their league games when Wilson has started this season (9/16 - one defeat) compared with 43% when he hasn't started (6/14 - three defeats).
64.9% of Spurs' Premier League goals this season have come in the second half of games (37/57) - a league-high proportion. However, Newcastle have conceded fewer goals after half-time than any other side (13).