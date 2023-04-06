Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu will not play this weekend and have not trained. Armel Bella-Kotchap is still a question mark in terms of the length of his lay-off and Selles also confirmed Tino Livramento is doing well but not ready to play in the Premier League.

On recent results, Selles said: "The results are always key unfortunately. We have been always there, we have targets for good performances on the pitch, then try to be there and win football matches."

He added there "is still faith in the dressing room".

When asked about the impact of Southampton's League Cup win over City in January, he said: "We know we can do it, this team have done it in the past this season in the Cup, and in the Premier League", but also highlighted both teams are in different places now.

On facing Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland, he said: "We work with facts not hope. We work with situations we can control, I don’t think per se one player can change the dynamic of one team, one player can change it if the other 10 are doing their job properly."

On comments from James Ward-Prowse about the impact of different managers' ideas, he said: "I agree with James, it has been confusing with the ideas with the different managers, but not only for Southampton, when you change too much it is difficult to create those habits and relationships for the players."