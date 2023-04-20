West Ham striker Michail Antonio believes Arsenal are "feeling the pressure" from Manchester City in the title race.

Four points now separate the two sides with Manchester City having a game in-hand, while they also host the Gunners on Wednesday.

"I heard this from someone who works at Arsenal – all season, they’ve been concentrating on themselves, just playing who they play," he told The Footballers Football Podcast.

"But last week, when they drew with Liverpool and City got that bit closer, it was the first time that this person – I’m not going to say who they are - heard players start talking about City and how well they’ve been playing.

"They are definitely feeling the pressure from City chasing them.

"It's just how they deal with it at the end of the day. City are used to chasing people down. I think they do it on purpose – they make it difficult for themselves to chase people down, so they bottle it."

Newcastle forward Callum Wilson reckons Manchester City's experience in title-deciding games will be the defining factor.

He added: "The wolf on the hill is not as hungry as the wolf climbing that hill. City are an absolute beast of a team to be climbing that hill.

"They’re applying pressure and winning games with ease. Ultimately, they’ve got to play Arsenal. City will be, I think, the better team in the game because they’ve had experience of those kinds of games. I think that’s all it will boil down to.

"I think City will win the league, to be honest."