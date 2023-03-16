'No doors have been closed' - Devlin not ruling out Livi stay

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Nicky Devlin insists he hasn’t ruled out staying at Livingston despite manager David Martindale all but giving up hope of keeping him.

Captain Devlin, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, is weighing up his future and free to speak to other clubs.

The full-back has been a key figure since joining from Walsall in 2019, making 138 appearances and scoring six goals.

“It’s probably the first time since I came back up the road I have been out of contract in the summer. I have signed two extensions in the previous three or four years,” said Devlin.

“I have a really good relationship with the manager and he understands the family life as well. We are still kind of speaking and no doors have been closed so I will let it play out.

“It would be (a wrench to leave.) Since I came in the door along with (Scott) Pittman it’s only us that are left. There has been a huge turnover of players.

“It would be strange. It’s not something that definitely going to happen. Having a good end of the season for me and the club we may be able to change that.”