Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Both of these sides are on a bad run of results, but it is Everton who I am most concerned about because they have been playing poorly too.

Yes, the Bees have started to concede a lot of goals, but Everton just don't look capable of punishing them at the moment.

Rafa Benitez's side started the season really well but injuries have taken their toll on a shallow squad. I look at them now and they are just a shadow of their former selves.

Jelani's prediction: 2-2

