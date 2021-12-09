Man Utd 1-1 Young Boys: The pick of the stats

Manchester United top their group in the Champions League for the first time since 2017-18, although they have done so with 11 points (won three, drawn two, lost one), their second-fewest total to top a group after the 10 points they won in 2008-09, when they went on to reach the final.

Four of Young Boys’ five points in this season’s group stage have come against United (won one, drawn one), with David Wagner’s side having 27 more shots than the Red Devils across the two games.

United have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 home games in all competitions, and have gone five consecutive home Champions League games without a clean sheet for the first time since September 2011.