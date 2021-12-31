Saka makes Garth's team of the year

Bukayo Saka: The Arsenal star has been consistently outstanding throughout the year and easily the Gunners' best player. His two goals at Norwich were testament to why Arsenal have put an amazing run together and find themselves sitting comfortably in the top four.

He's still only 20 and sadly too young to take the captain's armband, but it's only a matter of time.

Read what else Garth had to say about Saka, plus see who else made it into his team of the year