West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb: The pick of the stats

Despite suffering their first defeat in major European competition since September 2006 against Palermo (3-0), West Ham are just the fourth English side to progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League as group winners in their first appearance in the tournament after Manchester City (2010-11), Arsenal (2017-18) and Leicester (2020-21).

This was the Hammers' first home defeat in seven matches across all competitions and their first loss at London Stadium since the start of October (1-2 v Brentford).