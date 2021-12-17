Michail Antonio has set his sights on reaching 20 Premier League goals this season and hopes to rediscover his form against Norwich this weekend.

In July 2020, Antonio scored the first hat-trick of his professional career and scored all four goals in the Hammers' 4-0 win at Carrow Road to confirm the Canaries' relegation.

"I’ve got good memories from when Norwich were last here at their stadium," he told the Footballer's Football podcast.

"First hat-trick. First West Ham player to score four goals in a Premier League match. Just dropping that in there.

"I’ve been on the drought so hopefully I can just get four and then I’ll be on my 10 for the season.

"I’ve got a whole half a season to beat my record of 10 goals in a season. That’s what I’m trying to go for.

"Especially given how well I started the season I’m trying to double it. I’m on six now. There’s still another 20 games to go so why not.

"I like to push myself so I‘m going to try and get to the 20 mark. I hit a blip at the right time of the season I feel.

"Obviously six games now I’ve not scored but I scored six in eight at the beginning, so off those stats there is still a great chance. And you know it – when you get one you go on a run again and anything can happen so we will see."

