Hibernian manager Lee Johnson branded James Jeggo's red card "ridiculous" after the midfielder was sent off in a 1-1 draw at St Johnstone.

Jeggo was ordered off for a challenge on Connor McLennan, having won the ball but followed through on the Perth player.

"I didn’t think it was a red card. A really poor decision from two sets of officials, the officials on the day and the officials in the VAR room," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"It doesn’t surprise me because I’ve seen too much inconsistency throughout the season. It comes down to what am I coaching my players? This is a contact sport.

"When a player wins the ball cleanly and an opponent steams in blind-side for a tackle and unfortunately maybe gets caught, maybe doesn’t, for a player to go is absolutely ridiculous, particularly in the magnitude of the game.

"Much to my dismay and shock it wasn’t overturned. The system is broken, it needs fixing and I trust the powers that be to do that."