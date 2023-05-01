Following their 2-0 win at Goodison Park in November, Leicester are looking to complete the Premier League double over Everton for just the second time, previously doing so in their 2015-16 title winning campaign.

Everton have won their past two Premier League away games against Leicester – they have never won three consecutive visits to the Foxes in their league history.

Leicester manager Dean Smith has won four and lost none of his six Premier League meetings with Everton, winning three of his four at home against the Toffees. Only Antonio Conte (seven) has faced Everton more without ever losing to them as a manager in the competition.