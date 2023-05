Arsenal and Barcelona are interested in 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who wants longer than a one-year deal to stay with Manchester City. (Sport Bild - in German), external

Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks with the Gunners about signing Granit Xhaka from the Gunners for about £13m. (Standard), external

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is keen on 23-year-old Arsenal and Belgium midfielder Sambi Lokonga, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace. (Sun), external

