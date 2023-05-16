Brighton's Paul Barber has been named Premier League CEO of the Year at the Football Business Awards.

Barber has overseen the Seagulls' most successful Premier League campaign which looks likely to end in qualification for European football.

Brighton are viewed as one of the best run clubs in the Premier League, with excellent recruitment of both players and staff, as well as excellent contingency planning for when their assets are bought by other clubs.

Brighton owner and chairman Tony Bloom said: “Paul continues to do an outstanding job for the club, and his leadership and strategic skills are integral to our continued progress and a huge reason why we are currently enjoying the season we are.

"I would like to congratulate Paul on the award on behalf of everyone at the club.”