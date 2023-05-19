Hearts defender Alex Cochrane returns after suspension, while midfielder Peter Haring is available after his red card against St Mirren was downgraded to a yellow on appeal.

Stephen Kingsley could feature, but on-loan striker Stephen Humphrys has returned early to Wigan. Liam Boyce (knee), Beni Baningime (knee), Michael Smith (hamstring), Craig Gordon (leg), Craig Halkett (knee) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) all remain sidelined.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson will make a late decision on the fitness of striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes.

Captain Graeme Shinnie serves the final match of a four-game ban, while Ross McCrorie (hernia) is unlikely to return and Callum Roberts (hamstring) is still working his way back.