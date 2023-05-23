'It's all there for us to take' - Van Veen eyes 30-goal haul & seventh place

Kevin van Veen has more milestones in his sights as he bids to hit the 30-goal mark and help Motherwell clinch a seventh-place Premiership finish.

The Dutchman is on 27 goals for the season having netted in nine consecutive games, which is a post-war record for Motherwell.

If Van Veen makes it 10 in a row, when Motherwell visit Livingston on Wednesday, he will equal a club record set by Hugh Ferguson more than 100 years ago.

The former Scunthorpe striker is also looking to become the first Motherwell player since Dixie Deans to score 30 or more in a season. Deans achieved the feat in 1968-69 when the club were in the Second Division, while Joe McBride five years earlier was the last Motherwell player to do it in a top-flight campaign.

Van Veen has always believed he could challenge that landmark.

"I think it was 19 or 20, and I said to the same media in this room 'I am going to score another 10 more'," he said. "Everyone thought 'this guy is off his head'.

"Now I am three away from what I set and we have two games to go. I am still stuck to my word. I have not reached it yet but I do believe in myself and in the team to get six points from these two games.

"The way we are feeling, 30 is within my reach and six points are in our reach.

“I am very confident I can hit my personal levels in what I said I was going to do, and the team as well, to get to the top of the bottom six. It is all there for us to take."