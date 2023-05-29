Bond with fans 'the best reward you can get' says Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou got his hands on another trophy on Sunday night as he collected the Scottish Football Writer's Association manager of the year award.

"This award is a reflection on the year that we've had," the Australian said on his acceptance. , external"The lads have been outstanding the whole year. The level of consistency in results and performances have made in a special year."

Postecoglou has the opportunity to guide Celtic to a treble this weekend, should they defeat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final.

"The hope and the ambition is always there at the start of the season but you know that it is not always that straight forward," he added.

"We had a good pre-season, we thought we'd strengthened in the off season but until you start playing games, you never really know.

"It's been a real squad effort, and we've needed that through the year. There haven't been too many blips along the road but every time we did, we bounced back right away.

Postecoglou highlighted his relationship and bond with the Celtic support, though, as "the best reward you can get".

"We all crave success but it is more important about who the people are you share it with and that includes the team, the staff and of course, the supporters. Saturday was a great day, the boys did their bit and played a good game.

"They're the days you hope for, they don't come around all the time but when they do, you appreciate them."