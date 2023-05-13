Chris Bertram, BBC Sport

The draw against Nottingham Forest was a perfect encapsulation of the task facing Chelsea's next permanent manager.

Despite a star-studded line-up - the bench alone contained expensive recruits Mykhailo Mudryk, Hakim Ziyech, David Datro Fofana, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz - Chelsea produced a disjointed and inefficient attacking performance.

Meanwhile at the other end of the pitch, the recalled Edouard Mendy showed why the previously unfavoured Kepa Arrizabalaga had been keeping him out of the side in recent weeks.

In midfield, Enzo Fernandez kept things ticking over and at this stage looks to be the most astute of the £550m influx of signings in the last two windows.

Whoever follows Lampard will need to decide - and, for the sake of squad harmony and togetherness, quickly - who he wants in his squad and who he can do without.

While some additions are, remarkably, still required - a goalkeeper, defensive midfielder and striker - arguably the most important task will be trimming a bloated, unworkable squad.

The departures from Stamford Bridge this summer could be as eye-catching as the arrivals - other than that of the man charged with turning Chelsea from mid-table mediocrity to title challengers.