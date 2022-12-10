Beale starts Rangers reign with win over Bayer Leverkusen

The Michael Beale era at Rangers got off to a positive start with a 3-0 friendly victory over Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox.

The new manager will have been pleased with a brisk first half, during which Malik Tillman scored twice.

Both of Tillman's goals were set up by James Tavernier, while the captain hit the post with a second-half penalty after a trip on substitute Alfredo Morelos.

Scott Arfield added a third goal to cap a morale-boosting afternoon against the side sitting 12th in the Bundesliga.

With Borna Barisic still on World Cup duty and Ridvan Yilmaz not in the squad, Adam Devine, 19, started at left-back, while Leon King and James Sands were paired in central defence in the absence of Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ben Davies.