The January transfer window could be pivotal in the future of Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet - out of contract in 2024 - as well as his fellow Scotland player Ryan Porteous, whose deal ends this summer. (The Scotsman), external

Hibs' on-loan Arbroath midfielder Dylan Tait could miss the rest of the season after picking up a serious injury for the Championship club. (The Scotsman), external

Read the rest of Thursday's Scottish gossip here.