H﻿earts played their first friendly of the World Cup break this afternoon, losing 2-1 to English Championship side Swansea City at Tynecastle.

Jay Fulton and Joel Piroe put the visitors 2-0 up before half-time, before Euan Henderson pulled one back in the second half.

S﻿peaking to the club outlet post-match, Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: "It was good to get out there. The boys have had two weeks off, we played a more experienced [side] first half, and then it was good to see some of the young kids get some game time as well.

"﻿It's now about getting ready for the Kilmarnock game (on 17 December). We travel out to Spain tomorrow - a good weeks training and a couple of games. It gives us the chance to get together again and really kick on for the rest of the season."