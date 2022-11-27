St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon is still waiting to make his World Cup finals debut after being an unused substitute for Canada in a second game running.

John Herdman's side cannot now reach the knock-out stage after they suffered a second successive defeat, 4-1 to Croatia despite taking an early lead.

W﻿otherspoon, who was also left on the bench in the 1-0 defeat by Belgium, won a battle against long-term injury to make Canada's squad.

He will hope to win his 11th cap when the North Americans face Morocco in what will be their final game in Qatar.

