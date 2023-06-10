Ilkay Gundogan will decide on his future after the Champions League final, believes The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Manchester City captain has been an inspirational figure in City winning the Premier League and the FA Cup and few would bet against him having an impact in the country of his birth, Turkey, for the final game of the season against Inter Milan this evening.

With his contract expiring this summer, boss Pep Guardiola has spoken at length of his desire to keep the Germany international.

“No decision has been made on Gundogan’s future,” Ornstein told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Saturday Breakfast. “Manchester City and Pep Guardiola want him to sign a new contract.

“But City are very strict on contracts for players aged 30 or over. They would like to renew his contract by another year and I think he would like longer.

“Other clubs are going to be prepared to give him longer and would love to entice him away. He's 32 but is at the top of his game. He has been wearing the armband and making the difference.

“Barcelona like him, Arsenal like him. There will be interest from all over the place. It's going to come down to what he wants to do and I suspect he'll decide after the final.”