Every season, a group of young players make the first big step on the journey to becoming Premier League stars - and is this the one for Oliver Skipp?

Skipp returned to Tottenham this summer from his loan spell at Norwich with 45 appearances under his belt, a goal and two assists to his name, a Championship winner's medal in his pocket and a long list of rave reviews.

The Canaries would undoubtedly have liked to take him for another season to help them reacclimatise to Premier League life. That Tottenham have not sanctioned such a move says a lot.

There is competition in the middle of the pitch at Spurs, but with a new boss in Nuno Espirito Santo providing everyone with a fresh start and an already impressive pre-season display under his belt against Colchester, Skipp is primed.

At 20, it is a big season for him and a golden chance to add significantly to his 15 Premier League appearances to date.

Who else could be this season's breakout Premier League star?