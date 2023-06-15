You've already seen Manchester United's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

United have early trips to Arsenal (2 September) and Liverpool (16 December), while champions and local rivals Manchester City visit Old Trafford on 28 October.

On Boxing Day it's set to be Aston Villa at home, while the return Manchester derby against City is scheduled for 2 March.

Erik ten Hag's side end with games against Crystal Palace (a), Arsenal (h) and Brighton (a).

