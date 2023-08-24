Andrew Southwick, BBC Sport Scotland

Forty years on from Aberdeen's European Cup Winners' Cup triumph in Gothenburg, they return to face Swedish champions BK Hacken for a place in the Europa League group stage.

Hacken are buoyed by an 8-1 aggregate victory over Lithuania's Zalgiris Vilnius in the last round, a marked improvement on their Champions League qualifying defeat to the Faroe Islands' KI.

However, they struggled on Sunday at home to IK Sirius, who are 12th in the Swedish top flight. They eventually got the points with a 95th minute own-goal to win it 3-2.

What threats do Aberdeen face in Sweden on Thursday?

How Hacken will likely line up

They favour a 4-3-3. Ghana’s Ibrahim Sadiq is a huge threat on the right of that front three; he has 10 goals in 15 games this season, three in the last two.

Kristoffer Lund is highly rated at left-back, but he missed the 3-2 win over IK Sirius on Sunday, subsequently agreeing a deal with Italian Serie B side Palmermo. Jacob Barrett Laursen from Belgian side Standard Liege is his replacement.

Sirius lined up with a back five which reduced the threat from Hacken’s wide players, crowding them out in the corner and forcing them inside. Days earlier, wide men Amor Layouni and Sadiq had been able to pepper crosses across Vilnius’ backline.

Barry Robson will have been encouraged by how much joy Sirius got from long balls on the counter-attack. Sirius’ front two were able to run at the defence and send low balls across the box which the home side didn’t look too comfortable with.

Hacken want to be a passing team, playing it out from the back. Their most consistent forward exchanges against Vilnius were between central midfielder Armane Romeo and Layouni, who is naturally a right winger but started on the left.

Defensively, Layouni often falls into midfield when they lose possession to make it a 4-4-2.

Srdjan Hrstic is an emerging talent for them up front too; the 20-year-old netted three times over the two legs against Vilnius. Hacken sporting director Martin Ericsson recently described him as the new Zlatan Ibrahimovic.