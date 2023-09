Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Donnelly is struggling with a calf problem while defender Corrie Ndaba remains out with an ankle injury.

Nick Montgomery takes of charge of Hibernian for the first time amid doubts over the fitness of Jordan Obita (hamstring) and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle).

Dylan Levitt (ankle), Jojo Wollacott (thigh), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) remain out.