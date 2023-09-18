'Celtic have to be strong against Feyenoord'

Sportscene pundit Stephen Craigan believes that Celtic can have a better Champions League campaign than last season, but says manager Brendan Rodgers will have concerns about his defence.

Celtic only took two points from their six group games last season, but go into European competition this time around with something of an injury crisis at centre-back.

“I think they can [do better than last season]," Craigan said on Sportscene.

"The big concern Brendan Rodgers has is central defence. Cameron Carter-Vickers is missing, Nat Phillips went off at half-time. Two games ago Liam Scales probably wasn’t in consideration and now he’s a guaranteed starter, plus Lagerbielke has looked a bit loose.

"They’re going to have to be strong against Feyenoord, and they’ll need to produce a better all-round performance than they have so far this season.”