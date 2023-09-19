Former Newcastle midfielder Rob Lee says the Magpies' return to the Champions League has been "a long time coming" and he is "interested" to see how they compete.

Eddie Howe's side take on AC Milan this evening at the San Siro.

"We've been waiting 20 years for this so since the Great Bobby Robson took us there many years ago," he told BBC Breakfast.

"I've seen pictures of all the Geordies out there already in the pouring rain enjoying themselves. Everybody now is looking forward to it, it's well deserved after the season we had last year."

"It's been a long time coming, we've had a lot of heartache, a lot of downs. We've now got new ownership, everybody seems to be pulling in the same direction, manager is doing a fantastic job and the recruitment has been exceptional.

"It's going to be very very interesting to see how we do because we have a very tough group."