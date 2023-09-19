Thomas Tuchel believes that his team can't "underestimate" Manchester United despite their current struggles.

The Bayern Munich boss will host Erik ten Hag's side at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, a match that is a repeat of the 1999 Champions League final.

"I really think Bayern Munich against Manchester United is a big game. Two big European clubs playing each other in the Champions League. We are proud to be part of it and we want to play our part so the fans can enjoy it," said the former Chelsea head coach speaking in his pre-match news conference.

"There is always a lot of noise around Manchester United. A lot of pundits in the UK are from Manchester United. You have a legacy from Alex Ferguson which creates expectations around the club.

"All of us, me in Bayern and my colleague at Man Utd, want to achieve the same things. It is pretty common at Man Utd that little things become a bit bigger or the talking is a bit noisier.

"From what I know, they have a coaching environment where players can grow. That is what we do, to instil principles and rules to create a winning culture.

"For me it is evident to see the way I see Man Utd play. The results maybe don't but it is a team full of quality and we will never underestimate them."