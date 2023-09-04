Heart of Midlothian 0-1 Motherwell: Your views

We asked for your reaction to Motherwell's win away to Heart of Midlothian. Here is a selection of your responses:

Chris: Stuart Kettlewell has certainly found a tune with this Motherwell team. Thought it was a fantastic defensive display with a threat when breaking out on the counter. This was a team performance and every Motherwell player put in a shift.

Norrie: Great three points. Slattery and Mugabi were stand outs, but overall a fantastic team performance. Poor decision for sending off. VAR should have stepped in but didn't. Booking should have went to the Hearts player.

John: Is there a better and more consistent player in Scotland than Blair Spittal?

Kevin: Absolute team performance of the highest calibre. First half, we could've been out of sight bar some good goalkeeping by Clark. Hearts didn't have a shot on target until the last 10 mins, which tells you everything.