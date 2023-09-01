We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Adli: To bring in another defensive midfielder and a centre-back who can play right-back ideally - and still have some transfer budget for the January transfer window.

Barry: Doucoure from Palace, but I fear £70m is too much for FSG at this late stage. He, for me, has everything Liverpool need in a defensive midfielder, with Premier League experience and Palace's best player last season.

KP: Salah leaving would have more of an impact on our season than failure to bring in another central defensive midfielder. I guess in an ideal world Khephren Thuram would be nice, but focus needs to be on keeping Salah. If we have to free up wages by holding back on signings so be it.

Joe: A good defensive midfielder and Mbappe if Salah is allowed to leave!

Vardon: Unfortunately, our dream transfers have all ended up elsewhere in Gvardiol, Bellingham and Camavinga and bids for Barella and Palhinha seem unlikely, although they would be top of my list. Gravenberch? He will need to develop quickly to adapt to the Premier League. A left-sided centre-back? A cheeky bid for Gabriel or Ndicka. I doubt we'll get them.

Roger: We desperately need a good, solid right-back to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to play in midfield and a strong defensive midfielder who can link attack and defence while breaking up opponents' attacks. This has been obvious for some time but, sadly, we seem as far away from it as we were in May.