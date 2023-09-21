We asked for your views on Wednesday's game between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the Champions League.

Here are some of your comments:

Rod: United were their own worst enemy - losing possession far too easily and sloppy passing cost them. I’m amazed Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff haven't stamped this hugely debilitating trait out of this team. We are leaking far too many goals and not doing enough up front. It’s going to be a tough season the way I see it.

Stephen: I love my team through thick and thin. Granted today was not the required result and the team are receiving more scrutiny than most, given their situation. I personally think that 4-3 was a good result. The better team won on the day, however there are lots of positives to take away - our new striker scored his first goal, for one. On to the next game.

Alex: I’ve loved this club my whole life but that love is fading due to the players, and the players alone. They do not play for the badge. Our philosophy of creating young and exciting youth players, and enticing the finest footballers around the globe to come play for us, is no more. We are in a crisis and I feel for Ten Hag, he has been let down by everyone.

Raja: It is frustrating. We’re still far from regaining our former status - it's the rock that’s hard to break down. At the start of every season, and with every new signing, we hope that the team will inch forward towards the glory days. I put the blame squarely on Bruno’s shoulders; he is no leader. He is petulant, self-absorbed and selfish.