Former England midfielder Fara Williams was full of praise for goalscorer Phil Foden on Final Score: "We keep asking every year, 'When is Foden going to get a run of games in those central positions?'

"The more he plays, the more consistent he is getting in his performances. I love to watch him in those central areas of the pitch.

"I think he has been unbelievable in the last few weeks. He gets his goal today and again another good performance."