Former Kilmarnock midfielder Gary Holt has praised the attitude and work ethic Derek McInnes has instilled among his players.

Killie deservedly knocked holders Celtic out of the Viaplay Cup on Sunday and Holt says the togetherness and commitment displayed at Rugby Park was key to their success.

"The back three, the midfield three, they're honest pro's," he said on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "They know their job, they know the shift they have to put in because they know if they don't, Kilmarnock won't win games.

"If they turn up thinking they're good players, thinking they can play, they'll not win games.

"If they turn up with the attitude they've shown in the three recent games where they roll their sleeves up, get stuck in, win their battles, then they've got talent within the team to win it.

"I think that's what Derek has instilled, that work ethic."

And Holt is backing his former side to go all the way now, adding, "Sometimes you need the favour of the draw, we had it in 1997 to win the Scottish Cup and that's what this group will be looking at. They've got another home time, a great opportunity and nothing to fear.

"They went to Tynecastle and didn't fear them, so why would you fear them coming to Rugby Park?"