Champions League holders Chelsea could be without Mason Mount from their starting XI again when they face Lille in the last 16 on Tuesday.

The Blues forward is back in training after injuring his ankle at the Club World Cup but the match with the French champions may come too soon.

Defender Cesar Azpilicueta (groin) should be available.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) is unlikely to feature, while Reece James and Ben Chilwell are still out.

