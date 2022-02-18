Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Nobody is giving Watford much of a chance in their match at Aston Villa. It's been such a long time since the Hornets won a game that the prospect of coming up against Philippe Coutinho and co isn't installing too much confidence in Watford supporters.

The manager Roy Hodgson says his players and staff need to ignore 'the noise' of those on the outside who doubt them and believe they are down and out. In one sense it takes a little pressure off them if expectation is low.

But in reality the players must find a way of getting out of the losing habit. It's 11 Premier League games without a win now - nine of those defeats. That must be hard to take for the players.

Hodgson is trying to work out which of them have the mental strength to reverse this horrible run. He admitted to me today that he has a better idea but that three games and nearly four weeks working with them isn't quite long enough to properly judge.

His players must find an inner strength to believe they can win games and that they can get out of the relegation zone - and then go and execute that on the pitch.

Hodgson knew this job wasn't going to be easy. And he's probably realising just how difficult it actually is.