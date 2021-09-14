Team news: Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be without midfielder N'Golo Kante and winger Christian Pulisic for Tuesday's Champions League group game against Zenit St Petersburg.

Kante could return to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues are looking to defend the European crown they won last season, with Tuchel describing the feeling of winning as "addictive".

Russian champions Zenit only picked up one point in their six Champions League games last season. Malmo and Juventus meet in the group's other game at the same time.

