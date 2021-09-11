Watford v Wolves - confirmed team news
Watford make two changes from their 1-0 defeat by Spurs before the break.
Summer signing Danny Rose makes his first league appearance since July 2020 and Jeremy Ngakia also comes into the team.
Craig Cathcart and Adam Masina are benched.
Francisco Sierralta is allowed to keep his place after Chile's FA backed down from the threat to ban him.
Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan, still waiting for a debut, is on the bench.
Watford: Bachmann, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Rose, Etebo, Sarr, Sissoko, Kucka, Bonaventure, King. Subs: Louza, Cleverley, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Tufan, Kabasele, Hernandez, Elliot.
No changes from Wolves from their 1-0 loss to Manchester United.
Raul Jimenez starts after the Mexican FA's change of mind.
South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan, a loan signing from RB Leipzig late last month, is a Wolves sub.
Wolves: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Traore. Subs: Hoever, Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence, Mosquera, Boly, Silva, Ruddy, Hwang, Dendoncker.