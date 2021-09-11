Watford v Wolves - confirmed team news

Watford make two changes from their 1-0 defeat by Spurs before the break.

Summer signing Danny Rose makes his first league appearance since July 2020 and Jeremy Ngakia also comes into the team.

Craig Cathcart and Adam Masina are benched.

Francisco Sierralta is allowed to keep his place after Chile's FA backed down from the threat to ban him.

Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan, still waiting for a debut, is on the bench.

Watford: Bachmann, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Rose, Etebo, Sarr, Sissoko, Kucka, Bonaventure, King. Subs: Louza, Cleverley, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Tufan, Kabasele, Hernandez, Elliot.