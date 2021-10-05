Townsend: My goodness, it looks like Andros Townsend is enjoying his football again. I don't know if it's the Merseyside air that's done it, but whatever it is he should continue doing it.

Having gone through difficult periods in his career at Spurs and Crystal Palace, he seems bang in form for Everton. His goal against Manchester United was of the highest quality. His first touch with the outside of his left boot was only equalled by a finish of precision with his right foot. David de Gea was rooted.

