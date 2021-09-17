Newcastle 1-1: Bruce reaction

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce tells Sky Sports: "If I'm being honest I enjoyed the game and let's be honest it could have gone either way. It was like when you play at school, it was end to end and to be fair to Leeds they force you into that way. After a difficult start, the response in difficult circumstances was terrific.

"When you're analysing, the players have given everything they could and that's all you can ask in my position. The actual game and response from our team was terrific.

"It's been fine margins today. We needed a bit of luck to go our way. It's been a difficult start there's no disputing that but if we keep playing the way we did there then I'm convinced we'll be ok.

On the reaction from Newcastle fans: "I can understand frustrations. I get that. The atmosphere they created makes the spectacle. They are unique and the way they got behind the team was the most important thing and I'm very pleased about that."

On being winless so far: "That's the big thing about the Premier League whether you're at the top or the bottom. You have to accept when you don't win a game you come under pressure. How you handle it, keep your dignity, do what you think is best and stick with it. The way they have gone about their work today, it could have gone either way but it was a great football match."