Lanzini makes Garth's team of the week after 'superb finish'

Manuel Lanzini: What superb feet. It was the control by Lanzini with his right followed by his left foot that provided the opening for such a superb finish. Having performed the most difficult skill by bringing the ball under control, the Argentine then smashes the ball past Vicente Guaita in the Crystal Palace goal.

