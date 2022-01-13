Aston Villa are winless in their past 22 home league games against Manchester United (D7 L15) since a 3-1 victory in August 1995. It’s the longest winless home run one side has had against another in English Football League history.

In all competitions, United are unbeaten in their past 22 away games against Aston Villa (W17 D5).

Aston Villa are looking to win consecutive league games against United for the first time since November 1976, while they last did the league double over the Red Devils in 1954-55.

Manchester United have scored the opening goal in 33 Premier League games against Aston Villa, winning 32 and drawing one of those matches. It’s the most a team has opened the scoring without losing against a side in the competition’s history.