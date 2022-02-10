Geo Mackie, Hammers Chat, external

There have been a lot of opinions about Kurt Zouma since the video emerged on Monday. I didn't initially know what I wanted to happen - but I thought he should be dropped for the Watford game.

In my opinion, West Ham got it wrong on Tuesday and now they're getting plenty of backlash, but it's moved away from judging Zouma and his actions. The spotlight is no longer on animal rights and cat welfare but on the club and I'm not sure the fallout is right.

It's quite right that the club have punished him and fined him the maximum amount of two weeks' wages. It's quite right that the RSPCA is investigating, have taken the cats to safety and that the police are waiting for that process to be completed. It's about moving forward now.

David Moyes has made his decision so he needs to pick Zouma again on Sunday at Leicester and stick to it. Zouma will get booed everywhere he goes - and that's why Moyes won't take him out of the firing line.