Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Tottenham are back in fourth place.

We have been having an inconsistent season to say the least, but maybe now is the time to capitalise on other teams under-performing and finish the campaign on a high.

Perhaps a London derby against West Ham was not what we wanted, but it might be what we needed after that dreadful performance at Leicester City.

Fingers crossed some parallels can be drawn between a forgettable first half and our season so far - following an inspiring second half that can hopefully mirror what's to come in 2022-23.

Spurs seem to play more like themselves under Cristian Stellini - pressing higher up the pitch and passing the ball faster too.

The first goal didn’t even involve our front three. An incredible pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found a running Ben Davies, who passed it on to Emerson Royal to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Our second goal, on the other hand, involved the iconic duo that is Harry Kane and Son Heung-min - the latter coming off the bench (which seems to have suited him this season) to score his 98th Premier League goal.

Hopefully we can do similarly well in our next London derby, against Chelsea.