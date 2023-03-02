Rodgers on Maddison and 'big game' against Southampton
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media, looking ahead to Saturday's Premier League match at Southampton.
Here are the main headlines:
After missing the past two matches, midfielder James Maddison should be available to face Southampton after recovering from illness.
Speaking about facing the division's bottom club, Rodgers said: "It's a really big game, I don't want to dress it up that it's not."
Asked about the management style required from him after a tough week, including an FA Cup loss to Championship club Blackburn, he said: "It’s ok to be harsh at times, sometimes you need to be harsh to be clear. Management's about finding different ways to motivate the team."
The Foxes start the next round of fixtures three points above the relegation zone with 14 games left to play. "I inherently believe by the end we will be fine, but you do your talking on the pitch," said Rodgers.